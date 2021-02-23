Schenectady County coronavirus update, February 23

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported as of Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county remains at 139.

Officials also announced 16 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 166 current active cases in the county. Of the active cases, 25 currently require hospital treatment.

Sweeping nursing home reform legislation announced as part of 30-day amendments

A total of 340 people are in quarantine and 235 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 10,077 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

Schenectady County has received notice that their shipment of 500 first dose and 500 second dose vaccines has been delayed. County staff is currently reaching out to affected individuals, and appointments will be rescheduled as soon as the County receives its allotted vaccines. Second dose appointments are being given priority over first dose appointments.

The County has administered 0 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccines administered to 3,793.

Schenectady County officials say that residents who live in zip codes 12304, 12305, 12307, and 12308 are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can sign up for a vaccination appointment at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, 195 Washington Avenue, Albany 12210.

Appointments can be scheduled starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Eligible

residents can schedule an appointment through New York State’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website, or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

After the first week of open scheduling, appointments will reportedly open to all eligible residents in

Albany, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties. The site will begin vaccinating eligible residents on

March 3.

CDTA’s Bus Rapid Transit Line (#905), that connects downtown Schenectady to downtown Albany, offers service at several locations along State Street in Schenectady directly to the Albany Armory.

For a complete schedule, visit CDTA’s website.