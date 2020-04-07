Schenectady County coronavirus update, eighth death recorded

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that there have been 145 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 72 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county. Eight people have died due to complications from COVID-19.
21 people have been cleared of the virus and 597 people are being monitored in quarantine.
LATEST STORIES:
- Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots
- Bennington County coronavirus update, one death recorded
- South Glens Falls man arrested for stealing car from Stewart’s parking lot, police say
- Center for Law & Justice says police department and DA’s office lack trust of African Americans, offers recommendations to local leaders
- Greene County coronavirus update