Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update, eighth death recorded

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that there have been 145 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 72 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county. Eight people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

21 people have been cleared of the virus and 597 people are being monitored in quarantine.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak