Schenectady County coronavirus update, DMV to open Wednesday by appointment

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released on Tuesday shows that there have been 722 lab-confirmed cases in the county since testing began. There have been 788 people who have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. The county currently has 36 active lab-confirmed cases.
Two confirmed cases are being treated at the hospital along with six people under suspicion of having the virus. The county has recorded 36 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Schenectady County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open by appointment only on Wednesday. This service will only be available for Schenectady County residents. Out-of county residents are welcome to use the drop-box located outside of the office for remote processing.
