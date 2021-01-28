Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man in his 80s has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Schenectady County officials confirmed on Thursday. A total of 120 Schenectady County residents have now died from the virus.

Schenectady County also confirmed 76 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 669. Of the current active cases, 61 are currently being treated at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 865 people are currently being quarantined after a potential exposure to the virus, 867 are currently in isolation. Those in isolation include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Officials say 114 first dose vaccines were administered in the county within the last 24 hours. The total number of first dose vaccines administered in Schenectady County so far is 1,999.