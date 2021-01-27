Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five more Schenectady County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Wednesday. A total of 119 people have now died in the county following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The deceased include three women in their 90s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

Officials also say 80 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 692. Of the confirmed positives, 68 are currently being treated at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 702 people have been quarantined following a potential exposure to the virus and 962 people are currently in isolation. Isolations include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Schenectady County has distributed 119 doses of coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours and 1,885 in total as of January 27.