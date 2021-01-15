Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two women in their 70s have died from coronavirus related complications, Schenectady County officials confirmed on Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Schenectady County up to 96.

Officials also announced 163 new confirmed cases of the virus. Schenectady County is now dealing with 827 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the current active cases, 91 individuals are currently receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 576 people are being quarantined after a potential exposure to the virus. The number of isolations, which includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is 1,135.