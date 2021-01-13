Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three more people have died from coronavirus in Schenectady County, officials announced on Wednesday. The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died in the county due to COVID-19 to 92.

All three of the deceased are women one of whom was in her 50s, with the remaining two in their 60s.

Schenectady County is also reporting 120 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 826. A total of 89 people are currently receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital because of the disease.

Currently, 578 people are in quarantine following a potential exposure. The number of isolations – which includes: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is currently 1,121.