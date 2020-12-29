Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two more people in Schenectady County have died from COVID-19 related complications, officials have announced. A statement released on Tuesday confirmed a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s had passed away after testing positive for the disease.

Schenectady County’s death toll now stands at 79.

The county has also confirmed 154 new cases, taking the total number of active cases in Schenectady up to 958. Sixty-nine of the current positives are receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 1,011 people are currently being quarantined and 1,609 are in isolation. Isolations include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.