Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County officials announced Sunday there are now 334 positive cases within the county.

Additionally, there are 27 people hospitalized which includes all hospitalizations, regardless of county residence. There is currently one person reportedly hospitalized under investigation.

There are reportedly 683 people under quarantines and 214 who are symptomatic and in isolation.

There have been 116 reported recoveries, while sadly there have been 14 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died as a result.

