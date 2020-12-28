Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Officials announced four more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. A total of 77 people have now died from the virus in Schenectady County.

A woman in her 80s was reported dead, along with one man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

The county also confirmed 94 now positive cases, bringing the number of active cases to 866. Of the current active cases, 69 are currently receiving treatment at Ellis hospital.

A total of 1050 people have been quarantined following a potential exposure. Schenectady County is also reporting 1,478 people are in isolation which includes: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.