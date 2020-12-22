Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials announced two further coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in the county to 73. A total of 117 new positive cases were also confirmed, Schenectady County is now dealing with 789 active cases.
Schenectady’s seven day average positivity rate currently sits at 8.9% and the county’s daily rate is 11.7%.
A total of 990 people are in quarantine after a potential exposure. The number of people in isolation, which includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is 1270.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- McDermott, Daboll praise Josh Allen’s leadership
- Christmas treat: New York family spends the night at FAO Schwarz
- Capital Region entertainment venues look to Save Our Stages Act for support
- NYS Education leaders react to latest stimulus agreement, ask for continued state aid
- Schenectady County suggests legislation capping delivery fees