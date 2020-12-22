Schenectady County coronavirus update

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials announced two further coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in the county to 73. A total of 117 new positive cases were also confirmed, Schenectady County is now dealing with 789 active cases.

Schenectady’s seven day average positivity rate currently sits at 8.9% and the county’s daily rate is 11.7%.

A total of 990 people are in quarantine after a potential exposure. The number of people in isolation, which includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is 1270.

