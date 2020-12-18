Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials have announced four more people have died from COVID-19 in Schenectady County on Friday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 68. A further 115 positive cases have also been reported, taking the total number of current active cases to 807.

Officials also said 86 people are currently being treated at Ellis Hospital due to coronavirus related complications.

A total of 783 people are quarantining because of a potential exposure. One-thousand and fifty-eight people are in isolation, those in isolation include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.