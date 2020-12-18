Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials have announced four more people have died from COVID-19 in Schenectady County on Friday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 68. A further 115 positive cases have also been reported, taking the total number of current active cases to 807.

Officials also said 86 people are currently being treated at Ellis Hospital due to coronavirus related complications.

A total of 783 people are quarantining because of a potential exposure. One-thousand and fifty-eight people are in isolation, those in isolation include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report