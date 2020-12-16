Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting 90 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 736. Seventy-seven of the current positives are currently receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 809 people are currently in quarantine, and 1,070 are in isolation. Isolation numbers include current lab confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Schenectady County’s seven day average positivity rate stands at 8.1%.

Sadly, health officials say two women in their 90’s, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away bringing the County death toll to 64.