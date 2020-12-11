Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting 119 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 614. Sixty-seven of the current positives are currently receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 640 people are currently in quarantine, and 852 are in isolation. Isolation numbers include current lab confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Schenectady County’s seven day average positivity rate stands at 7.7%.