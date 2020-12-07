Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department announced Monday 49 new cases in the county bringing the total to 3,081 to date. There are currently 482 active cases of COVID in the county. The Health Department said the rolling 7-day infection rate average was 6.9%.

There are 55 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since the pandemic began, 2,296 people have recovered.

There have been 59 COVID related deaths reported in the county.