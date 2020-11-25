Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting 38 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 336. Twenty-seven of the current positives requite hospital treatment.

A total of 760 people are currently being quarantined in the county and 448 are in isolation. Those in isolation include all current lab confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.