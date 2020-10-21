Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting six new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 41. Of the current cases, eight currently require hospital treatment.

A total of 334 Schenectady residents are currently in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus. Seventy-three people are being isolated, this includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives,

