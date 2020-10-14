Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 25. Four of the current active cases require hospital treatment, while three people suspected of having COVID-19 have also been hospitalized.
A total of 374 people are in quarantine after a potential exposure. A further 49 have been isolated after either testing positive for the virus or having been presumed to be positive.
