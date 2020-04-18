Schenectady County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — As of Saturday it is reported that there are now 311 positive COVID-19 cases in Schenectady County.

There are reportedly 27 hospitalizations which includes all hospitalizations regardless of county residence. There are currently four people under investigation who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

It is reported that there are 644 people under quarantines with 216 people being isolated who have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus.

On a positive note, there have reportedly been 106 recoveries from the virus, however 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Schenectady County.

