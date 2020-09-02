Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Schenectady County Health Department bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,278. Of those 1,278 cases, 1,084 people have made a full recovery.

There are four people being treated in the hospital. The county has reported 45 COVID-19 related deaths. There are 385 people in quarantine and 100 people in isolation.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga