Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Schenectady County Health Department bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,278. Of those 1,278 cases, 1,084 people have made a full recovery.

There are four people being treated in the hospital. The county has reported 45 COVID-19 related deaths. There are 385 people in quarantine and 100 people in isolation.

