Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials are reporting an additional eight coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 86. Six confirmed positive cases currently require hospital treatment, while eight people who are currently being tested for the virus are also in hospital.
A total of 422 people are currently being quarantined in Schenectady County.
