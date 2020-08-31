Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 82. Six of the county’s active cases currently require hospital treatment.

A total of 456 people are currently in quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure and six people who are currently in hospital are being tested for the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 45 people have died from COVID-19 in Schenectady County.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES