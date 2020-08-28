Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Health officials confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on Friday. There are now 90 active cases being monitored by the county. Since testing began, there have been 1,233 confirmed cases in the county.
Seven people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has confirmed 1,046 recoveries so far. There have been 45 COVID-19 related deaths reported by officials.
