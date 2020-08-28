Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Health officials confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on Friday. There are now 90 active cases being monitored by the county. Since testing began, there have been 1,233 confirmed cases in the county.

Seven people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has confirmed 1,046 recoveries so far. There have been 45 COVID-19 related deaths reported by officials.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga