Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Schenectady County reported 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 90. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,231 confirmed cases since testing began.

Officials said a majority of the new cases have been linked through family and social connections. Officials also say they have seen an increase in young people, who may not be symptomatic, transferring COVID-19 to older family members who may become severely ill.

There have been 1,025 people who have recovered from the virus. The county has had 44 people die due to complications from COVID-19.

