Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting five new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from 24 on Tuesday. There are 85 active cases in the county, 10 of which currently require hospital treatment.
In total, 1,211 positives have been confirmed in Schenectady since the outbreak began.
Currently, 581 people are in quarantine following potential exposure to the virus, and three people who are currently hospitalized are being investigated for possible COVID-19 infection.
