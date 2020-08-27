Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is reporting five new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from 24 on Tuesday. There are 85 active cases in the county, 10 of which currently require hospital treatment.

In total, 1,211 positives have been confirmed in Schenectady since the outbreak began.

Currently, 581 people are in quarantine following potential exposure to the virus, and three people who are currently hospitalized are being investigated for possible COVID-19 infection.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga