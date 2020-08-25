Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Schenectady County are reporting 24 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 85. Of the 85 active cases, 11 currently require hospital treatment. Four people who are currently being tested for the virus are also in hospital.

Currently, 527 people are in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus. A total of 1,206 people have tested positive since the start of the outbreak and 1,015 have recovered.

