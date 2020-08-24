Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 1,182. There are currently 77 active cases county wide.

In total, ten of the confirmed positive cases are in hospital, additionally, ten suspected cases also require hospital treatment.

A total of 490 people are currently quarantined in Schenectady County after possible exposure to COVID-19.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga