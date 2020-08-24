Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 1,182. There are currently 77 active cases county wide.

In total, ten of the confirmed positive cases are in hospital, additionally, ten suspected cases also require hospital treatment.

A total of 490 people are currently quarantined in Schenectady County after possible exposure to COVID-19.

