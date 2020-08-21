Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Schenectady County is reporting 16 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of positives so far to 1,159. There are a total of 71 lab confirmed active cases in the county.
Nine people who have tested positive are currently hospitalized and a further seven who are under quarantine are in hospital. A total of 466 people are currently under quarantine after potential exposure to the virus.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement
- Coronavirus exposure on multiple CDTA routes
- Bills DE Mario Addison excited to play in Sean McDermott’s defense again
- Albany Police work to make inroads within community
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks