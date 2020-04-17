Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Manager Rory Fluman hosted a Facebook Live event on Friday updating residents on the county response to coronavirus. Fluman said as of late Thursday there have been 279 accumulative cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 279 cases, 83 people have made a full recovery.

There are 612 people in quarantine and 160 people in isolation and are showing symptoms. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Fluman says that in the Glendale Home, the county-run nursing home, there has not been a single case and the county is taking precautions to make sure the most vulnerable residents are protected.

County officials plan to hold a Facebook Live event every Friday to update residents. They will also be posting informational videos on the same Facebook page explaining important county processes.

Fluman said that updated numbers are expected Friday afternoon.

