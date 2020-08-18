Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 1,130 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Health Department is monitoring 54 active cases.
Of those 1,130 cases, 967 people have made a full recovery. There are seven confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and six presumed cases. There have now been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Community Testing:
Call (518) 419-0370 to register. If it is raining or a heat advisory is issued, the testing site will be cancelled for that date.
Bridge Community Center
735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303
Mondays: August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot
89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307
Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 2-6 p.m.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Local teachers prep for extra school supplies
- Washington County coronavirus update
- Study: significantly more women took leaves of absence during early state pandemic closures
- Amazon opening delivery stations in Amsterdam and Colonie
- Albany County coronavirus update