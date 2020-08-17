Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 1,121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Health Department is monitoring 48 active cases.

Of those 1,121 cases, 944 people have made a full recovery. There are five confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and eight presumed cases. There have now been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. A woman in her 70s, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.

Community Testing:

Call (518) 419-0370 to register. If it is raining or a heat advisory is issued, the testing site will be cancelled for that date.

Bridge Community Center

735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303

Mondays: August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot

89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307

Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 2-6 p.m.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES