Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Eight more Schenectady County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,092 and the number of active cases to 35.
Three current confirmed positives have been hospitalized, though eight other people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms are currently being tested.
A total of 453 people are being quarantined after potential exposure to the virus.
No new deaths have been reported, in total 43 Schenectady County residents have died after testing positive for coronavirus so far.
