Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 1,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Health Dept. is monitoring 31 active cases.

Of those 1,055 cases, 915 people have made a full recovery. There are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital but six presumed cases are. There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Additionally, Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) has confirmed that a person diagnosed with COVID-19 visited Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on July 31 from approximately 9 p.m. until midnight.

SCPHS and the person’s county of residence are reportedly in the process of identifying all close contacts of the person and notifying them. Health officials say members of the public who visited Frog Alley during the time period mentioned may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date.

Community Testing:

Call (518) 419-0370 to register. If it is raining or a heat advisory is issued, the testing site will be cancelled for that date.

Bridge Community Center

735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303

Mondays: August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot

89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307

Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 2-6 p.m.

