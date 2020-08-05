Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 1,045 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Health Dept. is monitoring 41 active cases.
Of those 1,045 cases, 905 people have made a full recovery. There are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital but seven presumed cases are. There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Community Testing:
Call (518) 419-0370 to register. If it is raining or a heat advisory is issued, the testing site will be cancelled for that date.
Bridge Community Center
735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303
Mondays: August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot
89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307
Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 2-6 p.m.
