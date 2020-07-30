SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there were eight new cases reported to the Health Department bringing the total to 1,018 confirmed cases. There are currently 61 active cases in the county.
There have been 846 people cleared of the virus, this number includes presumed positives. There are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital but five presumed cases are being treated in the hospital.
The county has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Gansevoort man faces charges after using folding chair as a weapon, police say
- Seabreeze Amusement Park to remain closed for rest of 2020, first time in 141 years park doesn’t open
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- The Gideon Putnam hotel resuming service August 1 with safeguards in place
- Bronx Zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906