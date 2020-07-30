Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there were eight new cases reported to the Health Department bringing the total to 1,018 confirmed cases. There are currently 61 active cases in the county.

There have been 846 people cleared of the virus, this number includes presumed positives. There are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital but five presumed cases are being treated in the hospital.

The county has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

