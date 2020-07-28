Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Tuesday eight new cases of coronavirus in the county bringing the total to 998 confirmed cases since testing began. There are currently 53 active cases.

There have been 788 people cleared of the virus this includes presumed cases as well. One person is being treated in the hospital for the virus.

There have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

