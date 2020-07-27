Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 990 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. There are 52 active cases in the county.
There have been 788 people that have recovered from the virus including presumed positives. The county has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths.
