Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 249 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 249 cases, 82 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 30 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes residents of other areas that are being treated in Schenectady County. There has been 12 coronavirus related deaths in the county.

