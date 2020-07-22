SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 10 new positives reported in the county bringing the total to 936 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 45 active cases in the county. Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.
Of the 936 positive cases, 788 people have recovered, including presumed positives. Forty people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away, DA says
- NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
- State Legislature closes hazardous waste loophole
- Food security grants awarded for Massachusetts residents