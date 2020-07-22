Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 10 new positives reported in the county bringing the total to 936 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 45 active cases in the county. Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.

Of the 936 positive cases, 788 people have recovered, including presumed positives. Forty people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

