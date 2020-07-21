Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 11 new positives reported in the county bringing the total to 926 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 32 active cases in the county. Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.
Of the 926 positive cases, 788 people have recovered, including presumed positives. Forty people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
