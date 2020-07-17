Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 902 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There are 44 active cases in the county. 788 people have recovered from the virus, this includes presumed cases.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Albany Police Department launches a paid cadet program, one the Chief can vouch for
- Sharon man arrested after demolishing stolen trailer
- NYS legislators oppose reductions to substance abuse treatment funding
- Saratoga County reports low-risk coronavirus exposure at Clifton Park La Fiesta
- State police charge 3 for felony possession in Hudson