Eight more states added to mandatory quarantine travel advisory

Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 800 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. There are 33 active cases in the county as of Tuesday. 788 people have been cleared of the virus, this number includes presumed cases.

Two people with confirmed cases are being treated in the hospital, six people are also being treated who are under investigation. There have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

