Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Five new cases of coronavirus have been discovered in Schenectady County, and one more person has been hospitalized with the disease.

In total, 786 people have tested positive in the county and 38 people have died from the disease. Officials say 33 Schenectady County residents are currently in isolation, this includes confirmed positives, hospitalizations and presumed positives.

Schenectady County Public Health Services will conduct community COVID-19 testing from ten a.m. until two p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Living Word North Worship Center, located at 134 Duane Avenue in Schenectady.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, testing will also be conducted between seven and nine a.m. at the Rotterdam Walmart at 1320 Altamont Ave

