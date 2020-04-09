Breaking News
Unemployment system will be down from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. for system upgrades

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 167 cases, 58 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 85 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county. There are 658 people in quarantine.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak