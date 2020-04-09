Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 167 cases, 58 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 85 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county. There are 658 people in quarantine.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

