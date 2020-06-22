Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 762 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 27 active confirmed cases in the county.
Four people are being treated in the hospital. There have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
