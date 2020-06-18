Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 738 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There are 43 confirmed cases active across the county. The county has recorded 788 recoveries which includes presumed cases.

Two people are being treated for confirmed cases of coronavirus in the hospital, eight presumed cases are also being treated in the hospital. There have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES