1  of  2
Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Trump considering ‘dramatic’ stimulus plan, not worried about second wave of coronavirus School Budget Vote results

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Wednesday that there have been 735 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 788 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 39 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.

There are two people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and six other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak