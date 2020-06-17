Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Wednesday that there have been 735 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 788 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 39 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.
There are two people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and six other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Ink or a drink: Tattoo parlors and more open as North Country enters phase 3 reopening
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- NY School Reopening Task Force: rethinking education in the time of coronavirus
- Troy community pitches in offering reward for information on Donnovan Clayton’s killer
- Albany Mayor Declares Juneteenth a holiday