Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Thursday that there have been 716 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 776 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 49 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.
There are four people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and five other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths.
