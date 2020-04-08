Schenectady County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 150 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. There are 79 people in the hospital, this number includes patients being treated in Schenectady County who reside in another county.

There are 621 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. 51 people have been cleared of the virus. There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

