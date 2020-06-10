Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Wednesday that there have been 715 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 773 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 51 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.

There are four people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and four other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 35 COVID-19 related deaths.

