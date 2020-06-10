Breaking News
Adirondack Balloon Festival cancelled for 2020

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Wednesday that there have been 715 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 773 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 51 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.

There are four people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and four other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 35 COVID-19 related deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak